DIG Meets: Local Author, Season Vining

Entering into the self-publishing world is a daunting task. For local author Season Vining, it was a step she was willing to take for her recent novel King Me – especially if it meant allowing her to have more creative freedom. On Saturday at the Citiplace Barnes & Noble, Season will be signing copies of all six of her novels and give people witness to the next exciting chapter in her writing career. DIG recently caught up with Season to discuss her new novel, her writing process, and her decision to self publish King Me.
Congratulations on your new novel! How did King Me come together?
Can you tell us a little more about your new novel?
Why did you decide to release your latest through self-publishing?
All of my other books are traditionally published and I was being encouraged by my author friends to try self-publishing. The number of “hybrid” authors out there is growing and it is the best way to ensure longevity, diversity, creative freedom, and marketing reach in the book world.
Has self-publishing been more rewarding and freeing for you creatively? Do you plan on continuing to self-publish for your future work?
Learning to self-publish was intimidating at first. Luckily, I had a few friends who acted as mentors during the process and answered questions about anything I got stuck on. It was certainly a lot more work on my end, but the benefits are being able to have much more creative freedom (I’m a graphic designer and was able to design my own cover) and keeping a larger portion of royalties.
Which one of your novels do you find best defines your work and why?
Chaos and Control definitely
What’s a typical writing session like for you?
Having a full-time job, doing freelance work, being engaged and a toddler mom, it’s difficult to find time to sit down and write. Somehow, I make it happen. Usually, it’s just me and my laptop at the end of the day, no music or television to distract me.
What are you currently reading?
The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren.
What advice would you have for someone who wants to get into the writing world?
Work on your craft first. Join a writing group or find a critique partner. Attend writers conferences. Never assume you know all there is about writing because you can always learn more. Be open to critique and appreciate the value that comes from it. Once you’ve written the best book you can write, then you’ve got to decide which route you want to take — traditional or self-published? From there, the journeys are very different!
Be sure to check out Season Vining at her book signing, this Saturday, June, 1, at the Barnes & Noble in Citiplace from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. For more information on the event, follow the link here!