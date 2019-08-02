DIG Recommends: Stop by Willie’s before Restaurant Week ends

Willie’s packed in all the punches this week for Restaurant Week. For $30, you can get a feast fit for sharing, but luckily, no one says you have to!

We started with an order of Pork Egg Rolls – a name much too mundane for the flavor packed into them. The pork is fall-apart tender, with the perfect amount of smokiness, and it blends perfectly with it’s cheese and red onion pairing. The fry is crispy, and the sauce on top is lick-the-plate good and a great flavor addition to the rolls. For Restaurant Week, you get not one, but three large egg rolls.

For an entree, we went with the Redfish Ryn, a signature dish at Willie’s. The blackened redfish is well-cooked and well-seasoned, with a generous helping of luxurious lump crabmeat au gratin. This dish comes with a side, and while I was perfectly fine eating onion rings I ordered, I was stealing the delicious chips from others at the table!

For dessert, they offer Cajun Donuts: pistolettes prepared like donuts with a white chocolate glaze. These were tasty, but I see on their normal menu that they offer this sauce on bread pudding, and I’m quite intrigued for my next visit.

Willie’s may appear to be just another casual Cajun stop, but it’s really packing the punches and elevating its menu this week. Bring a friend (or a backup stomach) this week, and get all this for only $30.

Can’t make it this week? Fear not – these items are on Willie’s normal menu, but it’ll run you $41 total instead (so we recommend going before Restaurant Week ends).