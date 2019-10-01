After our recent interview with Joshua Roberts of GymFit, we decided to check out their takeover of Foxy’s Gym and try a few of the unique classes being offered. We decided to start with their adult hip-hop dance class taught by Saintsation Dylon Hoffpauir.

We were definitely ambitious, having never been dancers or taken dance classes in any way, but like most people, we do love to dance (quite poorly) around the house or at social occasions. Despite our inexperience, we thought adult hip-hop would be a good first class for us because we knew it would be upbeat and interesting, and it’s taught by energetic Hoffpauir.

The class welcomes individuals of any experience, and our class featured experienced dancers, as well as beginners like us. No matter the experience, however, everyone in the studio had a positive attitude and took the dance seriously. The commitment of everyone in the dance studio is what made the class so interesting – everyone put forth their full effort, no one was shy about trying new moves and Hoffpauir continued to encourage and support us (humorously) the entire way.

“I love teaching this class because I don’t think Baton Rouge had any type of choreography class for adults who just want to have fun and maybe get better at dancing – but not in a competitive way,” Hoffpauir says. “I think this is a great way to stay fit and have fun, and it’s a different kind of exercise that I’m excited to bring to Baton Rouge.”

The class is a great alternative to a gym workout – my legs were definitely sore as soon as I stepped out of the studio, and my core was sore the next day. It provides a great leg workout and is a good option for someone who doesn’t mind squats.

Did we leave the class ready to join the Saintsations? Definitely not, but we had a blast trying. We recommend this class to anyone who loves to dance, loves upbeat music and feels like they have a good memory. If you’re looking for more of a beginner’s class, we hear Jazz Funk is more our speed, so tune in next week because we’ll be giving you another inside look.

Both adult hip-hop and jazz funk classes are on alternating Wednesdays. To learn about when the next class is, we recommend following Dylon Hoffpauir on Instagram or visiting the GymFit website here.