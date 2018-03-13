idigbr of the week: get outside!

What better way to celebrate our gorgeous string of weather than to feature some of our favorite outdoor photography from this week! Thanks for “digging” BR!
march
05mar(mar 5)9:30 am28(mar 28)9:30 amFitness in the Stacks!
Event Details
Event Details
The Bluebonnet Regional Branch is starting Fitness in the Stacks, a fun fitness group for adults who are enthusiastic about staying healthy! Come to the Library at 9:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday in March, to get moving by participating in beginner aerobics and/or a brief indoor walk before or after the sweet sweat session.
All fitness levels are welcome!
Time
5 (Monday) 9:30 am - 28 (Wednesday) 11:00 am
Location
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library
9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
17mar(mar 17)1:30 pm(mar 17)1:30 pmUncle Earl's St. Patty's BASH!
18mar(mar 18)11:30 am(mar 18)11:30 amFur Ball Brunch
Event Details
Event Details
Join us for the Fur Ball Brunch benefitting the Companion Animal Alliance! Enjoy food from Cane Land Distilling Co. and BRQ Barbeque while supporting a great cause. Cane Land will donate 20% of proceeds from the bar and BRQ will donate 10% of all food sales to the Companion Animal Alliance. Donations will help the shelter animals in Baton Rouge! Come hungry, bring your friends and let’s support our animals!
Time
(Sunday) 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Location
Cane Land Distilling Company
760 Saint Philip St., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
18mar(mar 18)1:00 pm(mar 18)1:00 pmSpring PopUp Shop
Event Details
Event Details
One Stop PopUp Shop!! Over 26 Vendors!!! Need Bundles? Need ombré Braiding Hair? Need jewelry? Need a hat? Need branded Tee shirts and accessories? Need workout apparel? Need clothing? Need a dress to go out? Need a twisted Drink while you shop? Need to satisfy that sweet tooth? Need a Headshot? Need to book a MUA? We got it all plus more at the Pop-Up Shop!! Make sure your in the building on March 18!
Time
(Sunday) 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Location
Varsity Theatre
3353 Highland Road