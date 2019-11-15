Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Uncategorized

DIG’s Holiday Cocktail Competition 2019

Avatar Taylor Oliver
9 hours ago

Holiday Cocktail Competition is back! Eat, drink & be merry as your favorite local bartenders battle it out to create the greatest cocktail in Baton Rouge! Come and try delicious cocktails from the best mixologists in BR courtesy of Republic National Distributing Company. Celebrity host announcement coming soon!

This exclusive event will sell out FAST, so get your tickets now! Tickets will not be available at the door. Grab your tickets on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/digs-holiday-cocktail-competition-2019-tickets-82138555631

Holiday Cocktail Competition will be held at L’Auberge on December 16th beginning at 7 p.m.

Must be 21 to enter.

Comments

You may also like

november

15nov10:00 am7:00 pmThe Hope Shop Perkins Rowe

15nov4:00 pm11:00 pmNorth Gate Music and Arts Fest 2019

15nov5:00 pm8:00 pmSweet Baton Rouge Holiday Local Pop Up Shop

15nov5:30 pm7:00 pmA November to Remember Wine Tasting Series

15nov7:30 pmRed Magnolia Theatre presents Steel Magnolias

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X