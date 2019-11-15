DIG’s Holiday Cocktail Competition 2019

Holiday Cocktail Competition is back! Eat, drink & be merry as your favorite local bartenders battle it out to create the greatest cocktail in Baton Rouge! Come and try delicious cocktails from the best mixologists in BR courtesy of Republic National Distributing Company. Celebrity host announcement coming soon!

This exclusive event will sell out FAST, so get your tickets now! Tickets will not be available at the door. Grab your tickets on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/digs-holiday-cocktail-competition-2019-tickets-82138555631

Holiday Cocktail Competition will be held at L’Auberge on December 16th beginning at 7 p.m.

Must be 21 to enter.