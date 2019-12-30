Dine downtown this New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is often a night for getting fancy, going out and celebrating with friends. The biggest celebration in the city is downtown, so dining reservations book up fast. A few nice, delicious spots still have reservations you can snag so that your celebration runs smoothly.

Cocha is a great spot to celebrate with international shared plates and craft cocktails. Cocha is very diet friendly, so there’s something for everyone, and always something new to try. This is a great place to grab a table with an adventurous eating crew.

The Little Village is always a hot spot for downtown diners looking for tasty but relatable Italian dishes. The atmosphere is romantic without being stuffy, so it’s a great date spot.

Cecelia serves upscale creole cuisine in a refined dining room. Great for a crew who won’t step too far out of their comfort zone but who also appreciate the classics done well. It’s also a great spot to bring any out of town visitors who need a good dose of Louisiana fare.

Blend is the place for your if your priority is the libations. Share some bottles of wine and bubbly with friends while enjoying their stacked charcuterie boards and shared plates. Blend is a great spot for a girls night out.

The Gregory has by far the dreamiest dining room downtown. It’s ornate and gorgeous with a ton of wonderful details. It’s a classy way to start off your night with dishes that are elegant without getting too weird.

Have a favorite downtown spot for NYE? Let us know in the comments!