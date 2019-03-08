Dinner and Comedy at Phil Brady’s

I first stumbled upon Phil Brady’s for their improv comedy nights to try Chow Yum Phat, who had just announced they would be opening in White Star. Not only did I have my first taste of their delicious kimchi totchos – I also had a ton of laughs. I went in to try the food and stayed for the show with no expectations, but found myself having a great time.

I’ve returned to see Latco Comedy – the team behind the improv nights at Phil Brady’s – a few times, and they keep getting better. All of that great comedy pairs so well with whatever experiment Chow Yum Phat brings to Phil Brady’s.

Typically, Chow Yum Phat brings along a familiar menu item and something totally new. Last time I went, the CYP team cooked up a pho burger that took me back. When you hear something like pho burger you think it will just be a burger with some pho inspired toppings. To my surprise, it was loaded with more pho flavor than most actual pho I have had!

Latco’s latest improv show was held on Wednesday, March 6 at Phil Brady’s. Be sure to follow them on Instagram to find out more about their upcoming shows.