Dino Day Returns to LASM in June!

The Louisiana Arts & Science Museum is proud to announce the return of their annual event, Dino Day, which will be held on June 8th from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. Over the past four years, this annual event has given dinosaur lovers of all ages, a chance to learn more about these reptiles that once ruled the world.

Participants will be able to dig up dinosaurs and explore their prehistoric history through interactive experiences and a unique linup of planetarium shows! You’ll be able to hang out with Jason, an authentic 65-million-year-old Triceratops skull, learn about fossils in our Solar System Gallery, and watch our new planetarium show Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia in the planetarium!

Hugs all around at Dino Day 2018. Photo Courtesy of LASM

Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia follows Professor Rodolfo Coria, a world-renowned Argentinian paleontologist. Viewers will be able to visit sites of major discoveries that Professor Coria has contributed to in Patagonia, as well as the opportunity to travel back in time to see these amazing beasts come to life in 3D. Patagonia has given us the largest living animal to ever walk the Earth: the titanesque plant-eating Argentinosaur, and its nemesis, the Giganotosaur, a bipedal carnivore that could easily challenge the famous T-Rex.

For LASM Members, you will be able to partake in all the fun early! Stop by for breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by Stargazing in the planetarium with Rex the T-Rex at 9:00 a.m., and then finished off with an exclusive premiere of Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia at 9:15 a.m.!

For more information about Dino Day, be sure to follow the link here! Please note that all programs are subject to change and are included with general admission unless otherwise noted.



