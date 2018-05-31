Discovering Acadiana

Champagne’s Cajun Swamp Tours

1151 Rookery Rd, Breaux Bridge | www.champagnesswamptours.com

Off of Lake Martin in Beaux Bridge, LA, Champagne’s Cajun Tours provide safe swamp tours, kayak and canoe rentals, bird watching, fishing gear, RV camper rental, tent sites, and souvenirs! Champagne’s Cajun Tours have handicap accessible swamp tour boats and experienced tour guides to make your swamp tour one for the books.

Cajun Jam Session

110 Benoit Patin Rd, Scott | www.facebook.com/begnaudhouse

Lafayette’s own Cajun Jam Sessions at The Begnaud House happen every Friday night and are open to all levels of musician types! These jams are free to the public, BYOB, and for people who don’t like large crowds, but still enjoy live music and drinking.

Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market

2913 Johnston St, Lafayette | www.marketatmoncuspark.com

Everyone loves to support locally and what a better way to do that than to visit the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market. With local produce, products, art, and shops you will find your niche here. Every Saturday from 8 a.m.- noon, you can find local Louisiana treasures you can’t find anywhere else. Take the short drive to check it out.

Parish Brewery Tours

229 Jared Dr, Broussard | www.parishbeer.com

If you’re a beer drinker and enjoy the smell of hops, you should check out Parish Brewing Co. Local to Louisiana, this brewery has over 20 different kinds of beer to try. A FREE brewery tour is given every Saturday between 12:00pm and 2:00pm. They also host a number of free trivia nights and prizes for recycling their 6 and 4 pack carriers.

Blue Moon Saloon

215 E. Convent St, Lafayette | www.bluemoonpresents.com

Want to wind down your day trip with some live music and good drinks? Blue Moon Saloon is world famous for their Cajun roots and honkytonk music. A night in Blue Moon Saloon will give you the authentic Louisiana feeling you’ve been missing! Playing shows every night, bands come from all over to play at this historic bar in Lafayette and every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. they give away free rice and gravy from the Acadian Superette.

Lake Martin

1264 Prairie Hwy, St. Martinville | www.lafayettetravel.com

The Cypress Island Nature Preserve at Lake Martin is home to a swampy ecosystem that you can dive right into. From water birds, to alligators and nutria, you are bound to spot plenty of local wildlife. Explore the 2.5-mile walking levee trail or the boardwalk and visitor center with picnic pavilion. Really want to get into the heart of the swamp? Bring your kayak or canoe, but be sure to leave Fido at home. He’s a bit too tempting for some gators.

Avery Island

Highway 329, Avery Island | www.tabasco.com

Avery Island is a mysterious and beautiful place where pepper fields grow, feeding the onsite Tabasco® factory. The McIlhenny family and their employees have lived and worked there for over five generations. Tour the Jungle Gardens through ancient oaks and the bayous, visit the Tabasco® restaurant, factory, and museum, or even take a cooking class with a four-course lunch included.