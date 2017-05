Get excited, Baton Rouge. There’s a new donut shop in town.

The New Orleans-based District Donuts is set to open its first Baton Rouge location on May 19, according to The Advocate. The spot will serve up inventive, gourmet donuts with flavors like mimosa and white chocolate mocha.

The shop is located in Towne Center and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 19, but will start its normal hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 20.

