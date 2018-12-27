Dive into VR at BR Main Library

Movies like Tron, The Matrix, and Ready Player One imagine the possibility of escape into deeply realistic digital worlds. While technology is still far from providing the immersive experiences portrayed in your favorite sci-fi films, virtual reality systems are beginning to come into their own.

Starting Thursday, January 3 and continuing each Thursday through February 28, The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will host free VR demonstration sessions for patrons ages 8 and up. The sessions will be held at 3:00 p.m.

The VR demos are part of the library’s ongoing effort to embrace and encourage the exploration of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“The Library is excited to offer this cool new program that highlights Virtual Reality, which is an emerging technology that exposes viewers to environments they wouldn’t otherwise be able to see,” said Adam St. Pierre, STEM Librarian.

With this computer-generated simulation of a three-dimensional image or environment, patrons can interact with technology in a seemingly real or physical way.

“During the sessions, patrons can float through the ISS space station, visit different parts of the globe with Google Earth, and even explore anatomically accurate 3D models of the human body and its organs in Sharecare VR! We’re looking forward to providing a stellar experience for all with the use of two of the popular Oculus Rift headsets,” said St. Pierre.

For more information about these free VR demonstration sessions, call (225) 231-3750. To learn more about the Library and its free programs, events and resources, visit their website.