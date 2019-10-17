DIY your Halloween decorations with these local events

Turn your house into the ultimate Halloween destination with some spooky — and cute — decor this year. These DIY decorations, courtesy of Baton Rouge events, are perfect for trick-or-treaters at the front door, Halloween parties, or finishing touches on your festive home.



Baton Rouge Succulent Co.’s Ghoul Garden and Scary-ium Bar

BR Succulent Co. will host a DIY plant bar this Friday, Oct. 18. Create your own air plant Scary-iums and succulent Ghoul Gardens with decorations to spook up your planters.



For their planters, participants can choose from complimentary spooky garnishes like witch hats, pumpkins, bats, google eyes, and more.



The Halloween plant bar is open to the public from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the store located at 7276 Highland Road. The event is free with the purchase of plants and pots. BR Succulent Co. will provide participants with complimentary snacks and drinks.



Come dressed in costume for 15% off your purchase.



The Royal Standard’s Paint-a-Pumpkin Door Hanger Class

On Sunday, Oct. 27, join in on a paint paint class led by local artist Faith Chauvin, whefe you will paint a 15 in. wooden door hanger, with Chauvin leading you in white-washing, shading, outlining, and personalizing.



Personalize your Pumpkin door hanger with paint and ribbons provided. Light refreshments will also be provided and the event is BYOB. The event is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and participants can enjoy 15% shopping discounts.



Painting and Pinot’s Sugar Skull Painting Class

Find your inner artist and create your very own Sugar Skull.



On Oct. 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., attendees can paint their own 6 in. Sugar Skull. All supplies to make a spooky masterpiece are provided. Admission is $45 and you can register here for the event.



Create Studios’ Dead Fairy Workshop

Join Create Studios for an evening making your own Halloween decor. As part of the Witch Craft Series, you can create a dead fairy or demon and learn embossing techniques and ways to represent decaying.



Supplies to make these creepy mini monsters will be provided. The event will be held on Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.