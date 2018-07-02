Do You Even Exfoliate, Bro?

Five must-have men’s grooming products

Men of Baton Rouge! Missing something from your morning routine? Don’t feel left out of the newest grooming summer trends. We’ve got you covered with five different primping goods that are sold locally. These products will help you get that clean summer look you’ve been striving for. Get your groom on!

The Art of Shaving Mall of Louisiana

The After Shave Mask is a highly recommended product for men’s grooming. It rejuvenates the look of your skin while cleansing it. The After Shave Mask uses a unique blend of calming essential oils, hydrating rose water, and purifying white kaolin clay. Together, these natural products absorb the excess oils and even tones skin. Next time you’re at the mall, stop in or visit www.theartofshaving.com.

Perlis 8366 Jefferson Hwy

Perlis is a locally owned clothing store that has a wide selection of fashion and grooming products. One of the more popular items Perlis offers is Turbo Wash for Hair and Body. This product is made by Jack Black, a company out of Carrolton, Texas, and is toted as nothing complicated, nothing cosmetic, just superior skincare. With the Turbo Wash, you can cleanse completely, awaken the mind, and leave your skin feeling soft and refreshed. The wash contains rosemary and eucalyptus, which is great for reducing bacteria on your skin’s surface. The aroma also clears the nasal passages for better breathing. Make your way to Jefferson Hwy to check out the store or visit www.perlis.com.

Grooming Parlor Barber Spa 533 Europe St

This locally owned barber spa recently created their own line of men’s grooming products. A crowd favorite is the Connoisseur Grooming Beard Balm. It contains all natural beeswax, shea-butter and a variety of all natural products to achieve the prefect balm. The balm eliminates dry flaky beards, and conditions while maintaining shine and control. The product is 100% all natural and and locally made right in the heart of Mid City! Stop by today or check out their Facebook page for more information.

Mercer Studio 17650 Highland Rd

V76 Molding Paste by Vaughn is a high-end grooming aid with strong and flexible hold. It is great for any type of hair, hairstyle, and hair length. It can also be used on wet or dry hair! V76 Hair Paste is sold at the locally-owned Mercer Studio on Highland Rd.

www.mercerstudiollc.com

Roosters Grooming Center 18143 Perkins Rd

18.21 3in1 Man Made Wash not only smells amazing, but will also get you clean from head to toe. A combination of shampoo, conditioner and body wash, Man Made Wash takes a third of the time to use, while leaving your hair and skin soft and nourished. Check out this product and more at www.roostersmgc.com or visit them at Highland and Perkins!