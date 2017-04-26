Donaldsonville, the hometown of LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux is celebrating her with D-D Breaux Day on May 4, according to LSU sports information. The day will include a prayer breakfast and mass at Ascension Catholic Church, a stop at Donaldsonville High School, a presentation at the Ascension Parish Council and a banquet at Palazzo Bernardo.

Breaux has coached for 40 seasons, and just finished the most successful season in school history.

See more information on D-D Breaux Day.

