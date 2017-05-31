Haunted Plantation

You guys, do you feel that? I just felt a chill. This may not be the kind of cooling-off session you were thinking of, but the summer isn’t a super busy time for tourism in Louisiana because it’s so damn hot. Take advantage of tourist-free attractions like haunted plantations, which have a cool historical element besides just being plain spooky. Houmas House is a good pick—there’s so many hauntings that its website has a separate tab for ghosts.

Louisiana Brewery Trail

Yeah, you could sip a smoothie or a nice glass of ice water. But why would you do that when you could cool off with a nice cold beer? If beer is your pick, you can keep super cool this summer with the Louisiana Brewery Trail. It’s as simple as this: Head over to the Louisiana Libations website and click “map.” There you can see all the craft breweries in Louisiana. I’ll get gas while you pick the playlist. It’s time for a road trip.

Cooking Class

Any list of things to do in Louisiana wouldn’t be complete without a little food. I’m not going to recommend a snowball because, duh, but why not liven up your culinary skills with a cooking class? Red Stick Spice Company does them pretty frequently, and Williams-Sonoma has demonstrations, so there are plenty of easy access options.

Seaplane Tour

A lot of people have bucket lists nowadays, and there’s a chance this one is on yours. You can experience the bayou or Gulf Coast from a completely different point of view: the sky.

Blueberry Picking

Take things old school by reliving your childhood through a good old blueberry-picking trip. There are farms in Greenwell Springs, Zachary, Covington and other areas close to town, so you don’t have to plan your whole day around the activity. Also, we’re not trying to get sunburned, so make sure you lather on that sunscreen before you head out.

Photos: Plantation photo courtesy of Houma’s House and cooking class photo courtesy of Red Stick Spice Company.

