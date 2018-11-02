Doubling down on digital, it’s time to go green

Thank you, Baton Rouge.

To all the college students who read Tiger Weekly way back in the late 1990’s, thank you. Boy, we’re getting old!

To today’s readers who enjoy picking up a copy of DIG Magazine each month, thank you. It’s been 21 years and in that time we’ve published tens of millions of copies and killed countless trees. Kidding… three trees are planted for every one harvested.

Times have changed and so too have the economics of publishing. You prefer to consume content on your phones and we get it. That’s why the November print issue of DIG Magazine will be its final one. It’s time to stop killing trees and go green 😉

But we’re not saying goodbye at all…

We’ll continue to cover what’s new and interesting, highlight the people who make a difference and provide a snapshot of daily life in the Capitol City on DIGBR.com. In fact, we’re going to do much more of it.

We’ll continue to give away great perks and freebies, point you toward cool events and keep you up to date with our Daily DIG email. 20,000 of you are already in the loop. The rest of you (yes, that means you!) can sign up below.

We’re not going to forget our 35,311 social “friends” either. You can expect more giveaways and content designed to make you smile. If you’re not following us yet, we’ve been waiting oh-so-patiently waiting for you on Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Of course we’ll continue to put on some of the best events in the city such as Restaurant Week, Burger and Beer Week and Holiday Cocktail (tickets on sale now – hurry, it’s ½ way sold out). You can look forward to even more events such as exclusive brand tastings and culinary sneak peeks too.

We are excited about the future of DIG and look forward to engaging all of you with messages, likes, clicks and visits as we share this great city together. That means our platforms are open to sharing your stories and ideas too.

Laissez le Bon Temps Roulette…

