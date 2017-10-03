Draft House closing by end of October

The Draft House downtown will close its doors by the end of the month.

According to a Facebook post, Draft House will hold its final Nightmare on 3rd Street party on Oct. 28 and close the next day.

Owner John Delgado is currently repaying back taxes owed to the city-parish and state on all three of his Third Street bars or clubs. Delgado said a slow summer has hurt his business, but that he expected October’s pickup to help cover the tax tab.

The Draft House said on Facebook they will roll their taps and frozen daiquiris over into Huey’s Bar on Third Street, and also expand its hours. Meanwhile 1913 will offer live music and expand its hours as well.

Image: Draft House / Facebook