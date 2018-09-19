Dig Baton Rouge
The list of charges continue for LSU WR Drake Davis…

By Tyler Nunez | Tiger Rag 

 

Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis had two counts of child pornography added to his list of charges just days after being arrested and held without bail after two arrests in recent weeks for charges of battery against his girlfriend.

According to reports, the child porn counts were added after authorities found child pornography on Davis’ cell phone while investigating the domestic abuse charges.

Davis was arrested for a second time in the span of a month Sunday morning after being accused of beating his girlfriend, and he has been held at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison without bail since that arrest.

