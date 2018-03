One year later, the downtown bar is slowly making its way to total gastropub.

Driftwood Cask & Barrel is officially serving happy hour bites and will start serving lunch Wednesday, March 21st. While the bar’s chefs and owners have always wanted to serve food, they waited to see what would best fit their downtown customers. Click here to learn more about what to expect and about the decision to finally open the kitchens.

Head to their Facebook page to see what they’re serving up today!