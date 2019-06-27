Drink & Draw Baton Rouge is celebrating its second birthday tonight, June 27, with another free, open event from 7-9 pm at White Star Market.

The monthly event series began on June 20, 2017 to help grow Baton Rouge’s creative community. The organization encourages creative individuals to both create new work and network with other artists.

The only required materials for the event are the artist’s choice — some attendees bring pens and sketchbooks, and others bring electronic devices to create digital work. All guests are encouraged to collaborate on the table artwork, which White Star Market will keep and hang at the end of the anniversary event.

The event will also offer merchandise for sale, and proceeds from the sales will go toward supplies and giveaways for later this year.