If knowledge is power, then a happy hour search engine would give you the ability to enjoy all of Baton Rouge’s best in food and drinks – all while putting a lighter load on your wallet. That’s where Drinker’s Edition comes into play!

The Drinker’s Edition app is available for all iOS and Android phones and provides a comprehensive database of over 200 of the Capital City’s happy hours, food deals, bottomless brunch specials, and more.

Want to find something specific? Type it into the search bar. Looking for happy hours on a certain day? Use the day-of-the-week and time selectors to find a happy hour that coincides with your plans. Looking for a new happy hour spot in walking distance? Use the map view to se the happy hours closest to you. You can even select “live” and see only happy hours that are open at that moment, letting you be able to beat the crowd to get your favorite drink.

Drinker’s Edition also offers a way to take the happy hour lifestyle to a new level: Drinker’s Edition Wine Club. For a $5 monthly fee, you get two tiers of offers – Flash Deals and Anytime Deals.

Flash Deals are free bottles of wine for Club Members. Any Premium user can go into the participating business on the day of the deal (which will happen at least once a month), and get the bottle of wine described!

Anytime Deals are deeply discounted bottles of wine and can be used whenever the participating business is open. These deals can be repeated once per month and will include several great local spots like a bottle of Ostatu Blanco at Cocha for $10.50, Reginelli’s Reserve Chardonnay for $6.00, and Brownstone Pinot Noir at Provisions for $10.00 just to name a few.

If you are a lover of wine and enjoy going to happy hours, then Drinker’s Edition is the perfect app for you! Be sure to follow the app on Instagram so you can check out for announcements on any upcoming deals. For more information, follow the link here.