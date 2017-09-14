Drinks and a side of deep discussion

Barstool philosophy is nothing new, and Thursday night in Baton Rouge you can stimulate your mind and taste buds with discussions of fermentation, theology… and Harry Potter?

The Londoner hosts Pub Theology starting at 6 p.m. Thursday with Broadmoor United Methodist Church. This is their second meeting of the fall, and will focus on JK Rowling’s second Harry Potter book, “The Chamber of Secrets.”

The Pub Theology series runs every Thursday through Nov. 16 and is meant to be a place where people can discuss theology and faith found in pop culture with strangers or friends. You can get more details by contacting Christi Rangel at 924-6269 or [email protected] .org.

Also in the barstool thinker’s realm is Theology On Tap over at Cafe Americain Restaurant and Catering. It’s the first meeting of the year for the group, organized by the Diocese of Baton Rouge Young Adult Ministry.

Rob and Katie Tasman are slated to speak about how to live Pope Saint John Paul II’s theology of the body as young adults. It’s scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Image: Shutterstock