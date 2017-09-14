Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Drinks and a side of deep discussion

Russell Jones
16 hours ago

Barstool philosophy is nothing new, and Thursday night in Baton Rouge you can stimulate your mind and taste buds with discussions of fermentation, theology… and Harry Potter?

The Londoner hosts Pub Theology starting at 6 p.m. Thursday with Broadmoor United Methodist Church. This is their second meeting of the fall, and will focus on JK Rowling’s second Harry Potter book, “The Chamber of Secrets.”

The Pub Theology series runs every Thursday through Nov. 16 and is meant to be a place where people can discuss theology and faith found in pop culture with strangers or friends. You can get more details by contacting Christi Rangel at 924-6269 or [email protected].org.

Also in the barstool thinker’s realm is Theology On Tap over at Cafe Americain Restaurant and Catering. It’s the first meeting of the year for the group, organized by the Diocese of Baton Rouge Young Adult Ministry.

Rob and Katie Tasman are slated to speak about how to live Pope Saint John Paul II’s theology of the body as young adults. It’s scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Image: Shutterstock

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

Check out who’s open for dinner in BR

More is changing on the Baton Rouge food scene than just your delivery options. The Advocate reports four new restaurants are open around the Red Stick area this week, along with other changes coming soon. Elsie’s Kitchen & Pie –...

17 hours ago

september

01sep7:00 pm15(sep 15)7:00 pmStuff A Truck - Fill A Need for Hurricane Harvey Relief

15sep(sep 15)6:00 pm(sep 15)6:00 pmShiver Me Timbers Scavenger Hunt

15sep(sep 15)7:00 pm(sep 15)7:00 pmSummer's End Night Hike and Campfire

16sep(sep 16)8:00 am(sep 16)8:00 amForum 35 Volunteer with BREC

16sep(sep 16)10:00 am(sep 16)10:00 amHalfway to St. Patrick’s Day

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X