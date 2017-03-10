Whether you’re going to BUKU or just getting away for the weekend, the drive to New Orleans is going to take a little longer than usual.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation is closing parts of I-10 East, The Advocate reports. Both eastbound lanes in Ascension Parish at the exit for US 61 will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. tonight. The lanes won’t open again until Monday at 5 a.m.

If you have to make the drive during these times, take the US 61 exit to LA 641 and return to the interstate.

