Driving to NOLA this weekend? You’re going to come across some delays.
Whether you’re going to BUKU or just getting away for the weekend, the drive to New Orleans is going to take a little longer than usual.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation is closing parts of I-10 East, The Advocate reports. Both eastbound lanes in Ascension Parish at the exit for US 61 will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. tonight. The lanes won’t open again until Monday at 5 a.m.
If you have to make the drive during these times, take the US 61 exit to LA 641 and return to the interstate.READ MORE