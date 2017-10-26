Dig Baton Rouge
Drone races, ‘bot battles part of new GBR State Fair

Russell Jones
5 hours ago

Livestock and live music will be jockeying alongside robot battles and racing drones for fairgoers’ attention this year at the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair.

The fair opens Thursday evening and runs through Sunday, Nov. 5, in Baton Rouge. Now in its 52nd year, the fair has added quite a lot since it first started in 1965.

This year will feature the second Lego Extravaganza, where contestants show off builds they made at home or compete to make the best build at the fair. Drone racing will happen in the fairgrounds arena both Saturdays of the fair, and LSU’s engineering department will bring in robots to battle it out Sunday, Oct. 29.

That’s in addition to a Paul Bunyan lumberjack demonstration of ax throwing or log cutting every day, more than a dozen live bands and musicians, magicians, and the midway rides.

Ticket and ride bracelet details and specials can be found on the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair website and Facebook page.

