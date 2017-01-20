If you called Sen. John Kennedy’s office yesterday, you may have had the chance to speak to “Duck Dynasty” stars Korie and Willie Robertson.

The Robertsons paid a visit to Kennedy and answered some phone calls while at the office, according to a Tweet from the senator. The Robertsons were in town for President Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to The Advocate.

Always a pleasure visiting with my friends Willie and Korie Robertson. Fun day turning the phones over to the Duck Dynasty family! pic.twitter.com/WWMan3gB1F — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 19, 2017

Korie and Willie are the couple at the center of the Louisiana-filmed show “Duck Dynasty.” The show is currently in its final season.

