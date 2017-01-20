‘Duck Dynasty’ cast visits Sen. John Kennedy
If you called Sen. John Kennedy’s office yesterday, you may have had the chance to speak to “Duck Dynasty” stars Korie and Willie Robertson.
The Robertsons paid a visit to Kennedy and answered some phone calls while at the office, according to a Tweet from the senator. The Robertsons were in town for President Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to The Advocate.
Always a pleasure visiting with my friends Willie and Korie Robertson. Fun day turning the phones over to the Duck Dynasty family! pic.twitter.com/WWMan3gB1F
— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 19, 2017
Korie and Willie are the couple at the center of the Louisiana-filmed show “Duck Dynasty.” The show is currently in its final season.