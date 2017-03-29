The Louisiana-shot reality TV series “Duck Dynasty” will have its final moments of family shenanigans tonight. After five years, the A&E show is being canceled.

Sometimes you just have to quack to keep from crying. After 5 years and 11 seasons, the final episode of #DuckDynasty airs tonight. 🦆😢😭 pic.twitter.com/KGZoAjuURA — Duck Dynasty (@DuckDynastyAE) March 29, 2017

“Duck Dynasty” follows the lives of the Robertson family of West Monroe, owners of the popular Duck Commander brand. The show is in its 11th season.

The finale airs at 8 p.m. on A&E.

