Eat Fit’s fundraiser will have you looking – and feeling – good

Working on your fitness just became easier with Ochsner’s Eat Fit program. Dine in at participating restaurants on June 6, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward the program.

Eat Fit works with restaurants to select or create healthy menu items. Meals are marked on menus for easy ordering, or you can find them in the Eat Fit app. The app also helps you find restaurants, gives the nutritional facts of each meal and has tips for staying fit at home.

Eat Fit guides you into making smart choices at your favorite dinner spots, pizza joints, sushi nights and even helps your Tex-Mex cravings.

Here are a few of the participating restaurants you can visit on June 6 for some yummy, healthy dishes that will have you looking – and feeling – good:

City Pork

Salmon & Asparagus Salad – house smoked salmon, steamed asparagus and shaved fennel with a lemon red wine vinaigrette

BBQ Salmon– served with the chef’s choice of vegetables and a BBQ sauce drizzle

Tsunami

Kabuki Roll – minced spicy tuna, shrimp, kani, asparagus, cucumber, soy wrapped, masago, scallion, and ponzu sauce (the rice is removed)

Reginelli’s Pizza

Dressed Hummus– fresh hummus topped with green apples, cucumbers and tomatoes served with whole wheat pita

Avocado and Asparagus Salad– mixed greens, marinated artichokes, and roasted tomatoes with honey dijon vinaigrette (comes with less feta and croutons than the normal version)

Velvet Cactus

Island Jerk Chicken – chicken skewers marinated in Jerk spices, seared and served with honey-lime sour cream

Chicken Pablo – mesquite smoked chicken topped with roasted Portobello mushrooms, grilled onions, pico de Gallo and jalapeños

Cauliflower Nachos – they sub the chips for cauliflower, so you can indulge without the guilt

Follow EatFit on Instagram for a full list of participating restaurants, and download the Ochsner Eat Fit App in the Apple or Google Play Store to find even more meals around town.