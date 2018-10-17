Dig Baton Rouge
#eatbr: 5 days until Burger & Beer Week!

8 hours ago

Get excited Baton Rouge because we’re only 5 days away from $6 burgers and cold beer from Tin Roof! If you haven’t yet, we suggest you enter to win our Grand Prize Giveaway, you could eat and drink for FREE next week!

Be sure to tag #eatbr in your burger pics next week and we’ll donate $2 for each post to Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge! Here are just a few posts to get you ready for next week…

