LEISURE

#EatBR: counting down to Restaurant Week!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
21 hours ago

Restaurant Week is approaching (12 days to be exact!), so this week we’re highlighting some of Capital City’s best restaurants & photographers with #EatBR. If you think your plate is totally Insta-worthy be sure to tag it with #EatBR and you could be featured next week!

Plus, for every Instagram post with #EatBR during Restaurant Week (July 23-28,) we’re donating $2 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank!

