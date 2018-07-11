EatBR: counting down to Restaurant Week!

Restaurant Week is approaching (12 days to be exact!), so this week we’re highlighting some of Capital City’s best restaurants & photographers with #EatBR. If you think your plate is totally Insta-worthy be sure to tag it with #EatBR and you could be featured next week!
Plus, for every Instagram post with #EatBR during Restaurant Week (July 23-28,) we’re donating $2 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank!
Business lunches are the best when you can fill more than your stomach… . . #workflow #businesslunch #eatingnola #latepost #batonrouge #eatingnola #instafood #nomnom #supportlocal #stroubes #stroubeschophouse #foodie #foodporn #steak #crawfish #cheeselover #food #batonrougefoodies #downtownbr #eatbr #filetmignon #southerneats
My typical bar snacks usually include fries and nachos but these oysters from @watermarkbr were unreal. . . . . #hungryinbr #eatbr #batonrouge #225dine #eating225 #225eats #digbr #batonrougeeats #foodie #foodblogger #foodporn #iphonex #geauxbr #gobr #buzzfeast #buzzfeedfood #eatingbr #foodgawker #foodpic #nom #f52grams #igfood #eatfamous #eatingfortheinsta #hungry #instagood #delicious #batonrouge
There is some lettuce under there, believe it or not! Lunch delivery today from local place Bistro Byronz, and I got the “retro chef salad,” which is always good. . . . #keto #xxketo #ketodiet #ketolife #ketofam #ketogenic #ketoforepilepsy #lchf #lowcarb #lowcarblife #lowcarbfam #iifym #iifymketo #eatcarbsforwhat #simpleketo #eatfatlosefat #whatieat #ketoonthego #thebigsalad #eatbr #batonrougeeats #bistrobyronz