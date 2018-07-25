eatbr: Restaurant Week Finds

Join award-winning Chef Dustie Latiolais, the brains behind Cochon Cannery‘s addictive Bacon Jam, for a fun (and bacon) filled cooking demo. Dustie’s Bacon Jam is Cochon Cannery’s flagship product and is a carefully crafted blend of cured bacon, Steen’s cane syrup and vinegar, locally sourced unprocessed cane sugar, and onions. It’s delectable on pork, fantastic on chicken, amazing on a biscuit and pretty fantastic on a spoon.

We think Cochon Cannery says it best: “we live and breathe bacon and love bringing that goodness to every one of our customers.” Nuff said. Join Dustie in the kitchen and see what he has come up with as he demos recipes to cook and share!

This is a sit-watch-and-eat cooking demo where students enjoy the dishes created in the class. Each student receives a 15% discount toward shopping in the store or a future cooking class.

CLASS TRANSFER POLICY: No Refunds. If you are unable to attend this class, you may request a transfer to move your reservation to another class. However these requests must be received seven (7) working days in advance of the class date. If your request is made after seven (7) working days, we will not be able to accommodate your transfer request. You may, however, pass along your place in this class to another person. Planning and staffing takes place well in advance of each cooking class; therefore, we are unable to offer refunds.