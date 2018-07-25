Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

#eatbr: Restaurant Week Finds

Interns
4 hours ago

Restaurant Week is in full swing and we are loving it! Remember to post your delicious finds on Instagram and hashtag it with #eatbr. For every hashtag we donate $2 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Oh…this is niceeeee…. 🤤 #eatbr

A post shared by Chelsea Rickett (@chelsearickett) on

Stroubes Scallops and risotto! Delicious #restaurantweekbr #eatbr

A post shared by Chris Clark (@cjclark0822) on

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to do: Wednesday

Still recovering from National Tequila Day? It’s okay we’ve found all the fun events going on around town to help you get through the work day. Restaurant Week 2018 Cooking With Cochon Cannery @ Red Stick Spicy Co. Hereditary @ Manship...

4 hours ago

july

23julallday28alldayRestaurant Week 2018

25jul(jul 25)6:00 pm(jul 25)6:00 pmCooking with Cochon Cannery

25jul(jul 25)7:00 pm(jul 25)7:00 pmTavern Trivia

25jul(jul 25)7:00 pm(jul 25)7:00 pmHereditary presented by Films at Manship

25jul(jul 25)8:00 pm(jul 25)8:00 pmTrivia - Baton Rouge

Cheers!

MOCKLER BEVERAGE COMPANY

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X