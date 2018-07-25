eatbr: Restaurant Week Finds

Restaurant Week is in full swing and we are loving it! Remember to post your delicious finds on Instagram and hashtag it with #eatbr. For every hashtag we donate $2 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Event Details
Get ready Baton Rouge, because DIG’s Restaurant Week is back! Enjoy 3-course meals at 50+ of Baton Rouge’s best restaurants for a fraction of the cost during Restaurant Week Baton Rouge, July 23-28! No tickets are necessary but reservations are recommended as places are expected to book up! When you arrive, just ask for the Restaurant Week menu to take part in the delicious 3-course menus.
Even better? $2 will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for every Restaurant Week photo tagged #eatBR on Instagram during the week, up to $5000. Dining out never tasted so good…
Time
july 23 (Monday) - 28 (Saturday)
Location
Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA
25jul(jul 25)6:00 pm(jul 25)6:00 pmCooking with Cochon Cannery
Event Details
Join award-winning Chef Dustie Latiolais, the brains behind Cochon Cannery‘s addictive Bacon Jam, for a fun (and bacon) filled cooking demo. Dustie’s Bacon Jam is Cochon Cannery’s flagship product and is a carefully crafted blend of cured bacon, Steen’s cane syrup and vinegar, locally sourced unprocessed cane sugar, and onions. It’s delectable on pork, fantastic on chicken, amazing on a biscuit and pretty fantastic on a spoon.
We think Cochon Cannery says it best: “we live and breathe bacon and love bringing that goodness to every one of our customers.” Nuff said. Join Dustie in the kitchen and see what he has come up with as he demos recipes to cook and share!
This is a sit-watch-and-eat cooking demo where students enjoy the dishes created in the class. Each student receives a 15% discount toward shopping in the store or a future cooking class.
CLASS TRANSFER POLICY: No Refunds. If you are unable to attend this class, you may request a transfer to move your reservation to another class. However these requests must be received seven (7) working days in advance of the class date. If your request is made after seven (7) working days, we will not be able to accommodate your transfer request. You may, however, pass along your place in this class to another person. Planning and staffing takes place well in advance of each cooking class; therefore, we are unable to offer refunds.
Time
(Wednesday) 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
Red Stick Spice Company
660 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70806
25jul(jul 25)7:00 pm(jul 25)7:00 pmTavern Trivia
Event Details
GRAB YOUR TEAM! TEST YOUR WITS! WIN GREAT PRIZES!
Join us every Wednesday from 7-9PM for Tavern Trivia!
No ticket required and Food and Drink specials will be available!
Time
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
Movie Tavern
2610 Citiplace Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
25jul(jul 25)7:00 pm(jul 25)7:00 pmHereditary presented by Films at Manship
Event Details
Big time Oscar buzz surrounding this genre-bending horror film.
Directed by: Ari Aster
Written by: Ari Aster
Starring: Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, and Gabriel Byrne
Film Length: 2 hours, 9 minutes
This Film is Rated: R
After the family matriarch passes away, a grieving family is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences, and begin to unravel dark secrets.
Time
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts
100 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801
25jul(jul 25)8:00 pm(jul 25)8:00 pmTrivia - Baton Rouge
Time
(Wednesday) 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
Barcadia Baton Rouge
3347 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802