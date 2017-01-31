Alligators, ferrets, kingsnakes, oh my!

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System are joining forces for ZooMobile, according to an EBRPL news release. ZooMobile includes programs for children about wildlife conservation.

Live animals will be at every program at different library locations, and children will have the chance to see a baby alligator, a ferret and a kingsnake. These programs will teach children about animal bone structures, fur and more.

See the full schedule for ZooMobile below:

4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, Scotlandville Branch

10:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, Fairwood Branch

4-4:45 p.m. Thursday, February 9, Pride-Chaneyville Branch

2-2:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, Main Library at Goodwood

3-3:45 p.m. Thursday, February 16, Eden Park Branch

10-10:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, River Center Branch

10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, Carver Branch

3:30-4:15 p.m. Thursday, February 23, Bluebonnet Regional Branch

2:30-3:15 p.m. Monday, February 27, Jones Creek Regional Branch

ZooMobile, created by the zoo’s education department, is available during specific months of the year. You can register for a program at your location on the zoo’s website.

Photo: “Children can answer the call of the wild at the Library in February and even get the chance to meet a female baby alligator named Boo!”

