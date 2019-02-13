Edible flower craze blooms in BR

Move over pumpkin spice, there’s a new flavor in town. Floral flavors are popping up on drink and sweets menus across Baton Rouge. Flowers can make for a really interesting component, adding a deep, slightly bitter and earthy flavor. I, for one, am 100% on board.

District Donuts offers a lavender lattes and rotates their Flowers donut which has a lemon, elderflower and rose water glaze topped with edible flowers. It adds a fun twist and an extra layer of flavor on a traditional lemon glazed donut.





Soji’s Mother of Pearl cocktail (one of their best among a stellar cocktail menu) contains rose liqueur, rose cordial, lemon and egg white. It’s deep, frothy and packs a lot of floral flavor.





Rosch Bakehaus, early to the floral game, is adding floral flavors to their beautiful king cakes again this year featuring flavors like Raspberry Rose Frangipane and Chocolate Lavender.





Take one look at Gourmet Girls’ Instagram account, and you’ll quickly realize they have mastered the edible flower game – it’s part of what makes their dishes and display so gorgeous. How can you resist a salad so beautiful?





With spring just around the corner, I can’t wait to see if more folks jump on the trend.