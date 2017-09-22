Dig Baton Rouge
Edwards: Sorry, Amazon isn’t coming to BR

Russell Jones
10 hours ago

Governor John Bel Edwards said this week he misspoke when talking about a possible Amazon expansion into Baton Rouge, according to a report.

The Business Report said Edwards originally told a listener on his governor’s radio show that Baton Rouge would be getting an Amazon distribution center. He later sent out a written statement saying that he misspoke.

“While Louisiana has had discussions with Amazon about this project there is presently not a definitive project in the works for the company,” Edwards said according to the Business Report.

Amazon announced this year that they are looking for a second headquarters, which Baton Rouge city officials have expressed support for locating in the Red Stick. Analysts call that prospect “unlikely” because of concerns over traffic, education, and the size of the local airport.

