

EJ & Co. is adding light to the world through their locally handmade candles.

Owner and operator of EJ & Co., Jamie Green began making candles with her sister one summer as a hobby to help occupy their spare time. They enjoyed making them and began giving them away to friends and family. Requests for their handmade candles piled up, so Green decided to create EJ & Co. as a way to create and sell her candles.

Currently, EJ & Co. creates and sells candles and reed diffusers, and soon they will be officially launching room sprays in the spring. Green says she likes to categorize her products as home fragrances.

“We like to have well-rounded scents for everyone,” Green said. “I gather everything, and then I make the fragrances and put them away until we decide it’s time for them to come out.”

While these scents are unreleased, samples are sent to a couple repeat, loyal customers as a way to get feedback on new products before they are officially released. Green says that since her nose is usually on “olfactory overload” from smelling things all day, this helps her get more accurate feedback on how her new products perform.

EJ & Co.’s motto “adding light to the world” is an encouragement toward customers for them to not only buy candles for themselves, but also for their friends and loved ones. Green says they keep creating the Travel Tins because they are the number one thing people buy for other people.

“As a general rule of thumb, who hates candles?” Green said.

EJ & Co. products can be found at N. The Art Place at 7809 Jefferson Highway as well as online at ejcandles.com and at the Local Pop-Up until Nov. 23.