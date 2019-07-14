Dig Baton Rouge
Emerge Juice is coming to White Star Market, opens Tuesday

Cold-pressed juice fans will have another option to buy local, organic juices and bars with White Star Market’s newest vendor.

Emerge Juice – partnering with Mac and Moon – joins the list of White Star Market vendors and will officially open on Tuesday at 6 pm.

The opening will feature juice and Sacred Earth Bars samples, and owner and creator Melodie Knapp will be in house to answer questions about health and wellness. Those who cannot attend Tuesday can catch another informative lecture and samples on Saturday, July 20 at 11 am.

Emerge is a Louisiana-based company that offers 100% organic cold-pressed juice stored only in glass, which you can buy individually or as a cleanse set. The juices are best consumed within three days for “optimal medicinal benefit” but can last up to a week.

The company also produces organic, vegan granola bars – named Sacred Earth Bars – and cookies.

Juice options vary from Tropical Punch (pineapple, apple, lemon, orange and rosemary) to Yogi (apple, celery, cucumber, kale, lime, ginger and orange) and Heartbeet (orange, carrot, apple, beet and lemon). You can find the full menu on the Emerge website here

