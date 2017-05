Two TV personalities with connections to the Bayou State earned a couple of Daytime Emmy Awards on April 30.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Syndicated Talk Show, and Emeril Lagasse’s Amazon series “Eat the World” won the award for Outstanding Culinary Program.

Degeneres is a native of New Orleans, and Lagasse owns New Orleans restaurants Emeril’s New Orleans, NOLA Restaurant, Emeril’s Delmonico and Meril.

