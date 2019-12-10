White Star Market’s newest stall is serving up some scrumptious empanadas, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Empanadas are little sandwich pockets, available in a variety of fillings. The menu rotates, so you won’t always see the same flavors available. They are handmade and baked in-house for a flaky, but soft crust with crispy edges, oozing with filling.

These empanadas are filled with a huge variety of rotating fillings, but each one is wrapped with care. Many offerings are traditional like beef Argentina, chicken Peruvian or chorizo Mexicana. They’ve also let their New Orleans roots show with offerings such as crawfish etouffee, shrimp and cheese or gumbo.

Of all of the options we tried, the spinach and artichoke was our clear star, but time will tell as more flavors roll out. Sauces and soups are available for some necessary dipping.

They also serve sweet varieties – the perfect ending to a White Star Market feast!

You can buy single empanadas for $5.50, soup or salad combos for around $11 or try three empanadas for $13. They are a great size for sharing one with your next meal or ordering a combo as a stand-alone meal.

Empanola is now open in White Star from 11-3 daily, and dinner is coming soon.