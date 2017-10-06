Dig Baton Rouge
Enjoy full moon, feast to benefit museum

It’s a full moon tonight, and the Capitol Park Museum wants you to come frolic in the lunar light with them.

The museum organized a Full Moon Feast fundraiser picnic on their lawn Friday night starting at 6 p.m. Attendees can bring their own food, or order a picnic dinner prepared by chefs from Magpie Cafe, Bergeron’s City Market, Heirloom Cuisine, Indie Plate, or Blend Baton Rouge. Bar service will also be available, and no outside alcohol will be allowed.

People are encouraged to bring their own picnic gear, such as blankets and lawn chairs or tables. The museum also encourages picnickers to dress in their stylish lunar best.

Tickets cost $25, which goes entirely to support the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. An extra $10 from each dinner basket purchase will also go to the group.

