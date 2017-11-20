Enjoy Thanksgiving out or catered this year

Many in Baton Rouge will be scrambling this week to lock down their plans for turkey, stuffing, and fixings before Thanksgiving. Some restaurants are offering to take the trouble out of turkey-time and let you enjoy a meal without having to wash up after.

These restaurants will be open Thursday in Baton Rouge for those who want a more relaxed meal, or who may have burned their bird beyond recognition.

List will be updated through Wednesday, Nov. 22. Please check back throughout the week.

Fleming’s Steakhouse – “On November 23 starting at 11AM, enjoy a Thanksgiving Prix Fixe featuring an amuse-bouche for the table to share, choice of soup or salad, a main course with all the trimmings and a seasonal dessert. Our table. Your Thanksgiving. Children’s menu also available.”

BRQ Seafood and Barbecue – “BRQ is making it easy for you and the family. We are open from 11am to 6pm, reservations are required. $35 Thanksgiving Special Menu with loads of delicious and traditional choices. We will also offer some of your BBQ favorites, including sandwiches, platters, sides and more!” Catering also available here, the deadline for orders is Tuesday Nov. 21.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse – “Celebrate Thanksgiving at Sullivan’s with a traditional holiday feast. Enjoy our $39 three-course Roasted Turkey Dinner that features holiday favorites like Sweet Potato Casserole and Pumpkin Pie, or choose from our limited menu.”

Texas de Brazil – “Opening early at 11 am and featuring dinner menu all day. Including special holiday items such as: cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole & roasted turkey with homemade gravy.”

The Little Village on Airline – “Open on Thanksgiving Day! 11am to 5pm. Featuring our FULL Dinner Menu as well as off the menu specials including Turkey Dinner with all the trimmings, Prime Rib and Pecan Crusted Grouper! Make your reservations today!”

The Gregory at The Watermark – “This Thanksgiving let us worry about the dinner so you can spend time with your family and friends. Reservations are available for parties small and large. Thank you for being our guest!”

Crowne Plaza Thanksgiving Buffet – “Join us for a Baton Rouge-style Thanksgiving menu with traditional dishes and Creole favorites such as Seafood Gumbo and a Suckling Pig carving station. Seatings every hour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

Galatoire’s Bistro – “This Thanksgiving, let Galatoire’s Bistro do the cooking! Join us on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Click here to view the full menu. Staff lunch catering is also available, click here for more details. ”

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar – Starting at 11 a.m. enjoy a Thanksgiving lunch at Tallulah’s inside the Renaissance Hotel. Click here for their full menu, and call to book reservations now.

Boudreaux’s Catering – A traditional Thanksgiving Buffet for the entire family, starting at 10 a.m. A cash bar is available, and wine by the bottle is a choice you can make with your reservation.

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center – “Celebrate Thanksgiving at our historic hotel! Our Chef-inspired menus will tantalize your tastebuds while you give thanks for not having to cook or clean. Please call (225) 344-5866 for Reservations.”

Catering and Meals To Go – Check deadlines for orders

L’Auberge Thanksgiving To Go – Your meal includes one protein, three sides, a bread option, dressing, two sauces and a pie. Serves approximately eight people for $95 plus tax. Pre-order dinner before Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Juban’s Thanksgiving To Go – Monday is your last chance to get an order in at Juban’s for their holiday offerings. Order your fixings by the quart, half-gallon, or even gallon, and consider between a fried whole turkey with gravy, boudin-stuffed bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, or a fire roasted beef tenderloin. Pick up for meals is Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Mansur’s On The Boulevard – “These Thanksgiving Feast packages have everything from the turkey dinner to the accompanying wine. Call to place an order with us today!”