Ensminger to be LSU’s new Offensive Coordinator

7 hours ago

Previously an LSU quarterback and tight ends coach, Steve Ensminger is officially set to be LSU’s new offensive coordinator.

According to Tiger Rag, Ensminger has been the tight ends coach since 2010. He was also interim offensive coordinator for 8 games under head coach Ed Orgeron.

Engsminger succeeds Matt Canada, who was officially released earlier this week after one year of being with Orgeron.

A press conference with Orgeron and Ensminger will be held Jan. 11 at noon.

While fans are anxious to see how Ensminger takes to the new position, it looks like we’ll have to wait until this fall to find out.

