Enter to win a FREE MONTH gym membership!

Just in time to get that summer bod!
We’re giving away a free month membership to Spectrum Fitness! Gym and fitness classes are included. Enter now!
april
14apr(apr 14)9:00 am(apr 14)9:00 amThe Color Run 5K
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No…. it’s The Color Run flying your way in 2018!
Stay tuned for our official tour announcement and more event details! REGISTER NOW!
**Start chute is open between 9:00 – 9:45AM**
(Saturday) 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
State Capital Grounds
700 N 4th St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-5344, United States
14apr(apr 14)9:00 am(apr 14)9:00 amTent and Boat Show
The Backpacker is hosting its annual Tent and Boat Sale. Join us on Saturday only for the biggest sale event of the season!
Get ready for your upcoming adventures with new camping and outdoor products from your favorite brands. We’ll be showcasing our most exciting new products for Spring, including Nemo tents and On Cloud running shoes. Don’t miss the amazing deals on lots of tried and true favorite products as well!
(Saturday) 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
The Backpacker
7656 Jefferson Highway
14apr(apr 14)10:00 am(apr 14)10:00 amYappy Hour-Hosted by St. Francis Helping Hands
Yappy Hour is back! Brought to you by our friends at St. Francis Helping Hands. Yappy Hour will include information, giveaways, games and more!
St. Francis Helping Hands is a local non-profit that provides support for no-kill shelters as well as dog therapy sessions for local hospitals, nursing homes and hospice care. Their commitment to East Baton Rouge is strong and the services they provide are extraordinary.
(Saturday) 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
BREC's Burbank Dog Park
12400 Burbank Dr
14apr(apr 14)12:00 pm15(apr 15)12:00 pmBaton Rouge Blues Festival
The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation proudly brings the 24th annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival to downtown Baton Rouge on April 14–15, 2018, located in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza.
The free-to-the-public, family-friendly festival will feature performances from noon to 10 p.m. both days.
The lineup will be released soon.
14 (Saturday) 12:00 pm - 15 (Sunday) 10:00 pm
Repentance Park
14apr(apr 14)12:00 pm(apr 14)12:00 pmMid City Makers Market
Heading downtown for Blues Fest? We’ll be there, too! The MMM is teaming up with Blues Fest to bring you great local makers while you enjoy great music and food!
The Mid City Makers Market was born when a holiday home trunk show outgrew the home. The move to a more public spot in Mid-City Baton Rouge made too much sense, we own the building and decided to pool our resources and see what could happen.
Our goal is to create a laid back shopping experience for you in the middle of Mid City. A chance for you to skip the big box stores and shop small in your neighborhood with your very own favorite local makers.
We’re excited to take this from our backyard into the heart of the city, we look forward to seeing you!
(Saturday) 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Downtown Baton Rouge
700 N 4th St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-5344, United States
