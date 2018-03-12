Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & DrinkPerk

Enter to win a gift card to VooDoo BBQ!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
6 days ago

Nominated in our BRAG Awards for best BBQ, we want to treat YOU to lunch! Enter to win a $30 gift card now!


Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

New Chinese restaurant coming to downtown BR

Chow Main is bringing southern-Asian fusion to the corner of 5th and Main. The new restaurant will serve hot and cold Asian fusion options influenced by authentic Asian dishes. Restaurant owner Austin Wong wants it to be a hub for busy downtown...

2 days ago

Text “DIGBR” to 99000

Geaux Clean Car Wash

march

05mar(mar 5)9:30 am28(mar 28)9:30 amFitness in the Stacks!

20mar(mar 20)6:00 pm(mar 20)6:00 pmHappy's Running Club

20mar(mar 20)8:00 pm(mar 20)8:00 pmChef Ryan Andre's Chopped Viewing Party

20mar(mar 20)8:00 pm(mar 20)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!

21mar(mar 21)11:00 am(mar 21)11:00 am$5 Daiquiri Wednesdays

Cheers!

MOCKLER BEVERAGE COMPANY

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X