Enter to win a gift card to VooDoo BBQ!

05mar(mar 5)9:30 am28(mar 28)9:30 amFitness in the Stacks!
The Bluebonnet Regional Branch is starting Fitness in the Stacks, a fun fitness group for adults who are enthusiastic about staying healthy! Come to the Library at 9:30 a.m. every
The Bluebonnet Regional Branch is starting Fitness in the Stacks, a fun fitness group for adults who are enthusiastic about staying healthy! Come to the Library at 9:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday in March, to get moving by participating in beginner aerobics and/or a brief indoor walk before or after the sweet sweat session.
All fitness levels are welcome!
5 (Monday) 9:30 am - 28 (Wednesday) 11:00 am
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library
9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
20mar(mar 20)6:00 pm(mar 20)6:00 pmHappy's Running Club
“Run…drink…and be HAPPY!” Every Tuesday @ 6pm - Rain or Shine! Location: Happy’s Irish Pub on 3rd Street Downtown Baton Rouge Distance: 5,000 Meters or 3.1 Miles, whichever you prefer... Cost: $35 (annual membership) Membership
“Run…drink…and be HAPPY!”
Every Tuesday @ 6pm – Rain or Shine!
Location: Happy’s Irish Pub on 3rd Street Downtown Baton Rouge
Distance: 5,000 Meters or 3.1 Miles, whichever you prefer…
Cost: $35 (annual membership)
Membership Includes: Drink and Food Specials after Run, Technical Dri-Fit Club Shirt, Live Music + more!
For More Info email: [email protected]
(Tuesday) 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Happy's Downtown
136 3rd Street
20mar(mar 20)8:00 pm(mar 20)8:00 pmChef Ryan Andre's Chopped Viewing Party
Join Cane Land Distilling Company to see who gets Chopped! They will have drink specials, complementary food by Chef Crumby Broussard follow by a special announcement! Chef Ryan Andre is looking forward to seeing you there (all are welcomed).
Join Cane Land Distilling Company to see who gets Chopped! They will have drink specials, complementary food by Chef Crumby Broussard follow by a special announcement! Chef Ryan Andre is looking forward to seeing you there (all are welcomed).
Chef Brumby’s Menu:
Tom Ka Gai Soup
Mini Crab Cakes, Asian slaw, Wasabi Remoulade
Chinese Chicken Salad
(Tuesday) 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cane Land Distilling Company
760 Saint Philip St., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
20mar(mar 20)8:00 pm(mar 20)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!
Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge's BEST Karaoke Party tonite-- Kings of Karaoke! It's DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night! Bring your entire crew
more
Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge’s BEST Karaoke Party tonite– Kings of Karaoke! It’s DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night!
Bring your entire crew to jump on stage and sing along! And because it’s SERVICE INDUSTRY NITE, enjoy $6 wells all nite long along with other great food, drinks, & yes, music! Check out all the new craft drafts on tap plus over 75 Imports and the best selections of spirits around! Our kitchen is always serving fantastic food until 1am!
We open at 4:30pm!
For more information including our weekly entertainment lineup , HUGE BEER MENU, and drink specials, visit www.StationSportsBar.com! Be sure to sign up for the mailing list to take advantage of members-only alerts and discounts!
(Tuesday) 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
21mar(mar 21)11:00 am(mar 21)11:00 am$5 Daiquiri Wednesdays
It's Wednesday, so you know what that means.. Cane Land Distilling Co. is serving $5 DAIQUIRIS ALL DAY!
It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means.. Cane Land Distilling Co. is serving $5 DAIQUIRIS ALL DAY!
(Wednesday) 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Cane Land Distilling Company
760 Saint Philip St., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
