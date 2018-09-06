Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Perks

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Bloom Festival!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
12 hours ago

Enter to win tickets now! Check out the lineup here, or use our code “BLOOMINGDIG” for a special discount!


Comments

You may also like

Get your tickets now!

The Texas Club

september

07sep(sep 7)4:00 pm(sep 7)4:00 pmBig Cats & Hazy Beer | A Tin Roof & Gnarley Barley Collab

07sep(sep 7)7:00 pmPapa Malis Wake of the Dead

07sep(sep 7)7:30 pm(sep 7)7:30 pmFun Home the Musical

07sep(sep 7)9:00 pmBag of Donuts

07sep(sep 7)9:00 pmSir Sly with Badflower

Get your tickets now!

Bloom Festival

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X