Enter to win a pair of tickets to Bloom Festival!

september
07sep(sep 7)4:00 pm(sep 7)4:00 pmBig Cats & Hazy Beer | A Tin Roof & Gnarley Barley Collab
SLU and LSU kickoff for the first time in SIXTY-NINE years next month. Obviously, Tin Roof and Gnarly Barley took this as an opportunity to collaborate. Liger, a Juicy Pale Ale, will be released Friday, September 7th. Come out and raise a glass for whatever team you’re backing…all fans are welcome.
(Friday) 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tin Roof Brewery
1624 Wyoming St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
07sep(sep 7)7:00 pmPapa Malis Wake of the Dead
General Admission $30
VIP $45
(Friday) 7:00 pm
Dyson House Listening Room
7575 Jefferson Hwy
07sep(sep 7)7:30 pm(sep 7)7:30 pmFun Home the Musical
This play is rated R. Recommended age is 14+
Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, and the finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.
(Friday) 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Theatre Baton Rouge
7155 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806
07sep(sep 7)9:00 pmBag of Donuts
Bag of Donuts bring their show to the L’Auberge Baton Rouge Event Center on Friday, September 7. This New Orleans party band that taps into the city’s long tradition of costumes and great music. Bag of Donuts refer to their craft as ‘Superpop’, a genre of just the hits from the 60’s through present day ‘suped’ up in a new and exciting way.
Tickets are $10 or free with a mychoice card. The show is general admission and standing room only. Must be 21 to enter. Doors open at 8 p.m.; Show starts at 9 p.m.
(Friday) 9:00 pm
L'Auberge Casino
777 L'Auberge Avenue
07sep(sep 7)9:00 pmSir Sly with Badflower
Come see this great singer and at The Texas Club! Sing along with songs like “High” and “&Run”
Ticket Price: $20 General Admission, $99 Super VIP (ticket link available below)
Ages 18+
Concert starts at 9pm, doors open at 7:30
(Friday) 9:00 pm
The Texas Club
456 N Donmoor Ave.
