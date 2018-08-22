Enter to win a pair of tickets to Brew at the Zoo!

Win a pair of tickets to the wildest beer festival in town! Must be 21 to win, read more about Brew at the Zoo here.
august
22aug(aug 22)10:00 am(aug 22)10:00 amSummer Tent Sale
We’re excited to kick-off our Summer Tent Sale by opening all stores early on Saturday, 8/18 at 8:00am for early bird shopping! Shop at all stores or online thru Sunday,
more
We’re excited to kick-off our Summer Tent Sale by opening all stores early on Saturday, 8/18 at 8:00am for early bird shopping! Shop at all stores or online thru Sunday, 8/26 with exclusive offers happening at each location:
Gulf Shores: 3769 Gulf Shores Pkwy.
*Flamingo Shaved Ice
Lafayette, LA: 2015 Johnston St.
*Free Chalk Paint® by Annie Sloan Demo
*Live Painting by local artist and in-house merchant, Joni Juergens Art
*NEW Annie Claire Designs Jewelry in stock
Baton Rouge: 16016 Perkins Rd.
*$5 Raffle Tickets available to enter to win a Mercedes Benz, supporting local efforts by the Junior League of Baton Rouge
(Wednesday) 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
The Royal Standard
16016 Perkins Rd
22aug(aug 22)7:00 pm(aug 22)7:00 pmTavern Trivia
GRAB YOUR TEAM! TEST YOUR WITS! WIN GREAT PRIZES! Join us every Wednesday from 7-9PM for Tavern Trivia! No ticket required and Food and Drink specials will be available!
GRAB YOUR TEAM! TEST YOUR WITS! WIN GREAT PRIZES!
Join us every Wednesday from 7-9PM for Tavern Trivia!
No ticket required and Food and Drink specials will be available!
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Movie Tavern
2610 Citiplace Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
23aug(aug 23)4:30 pm(aug 23)4:30 pmHappy Hour (all day)
$5.50 margaritas, $2.50 beer image: Facebook/La Carreta Government
$5.50 margaritas, $2.50 beer
image: Facebook/La Carreta Government
(Thursday) 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
La Carreta Mid City
4065 Government St
23aug(aug 23)7:00 pm(aug 23)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen
Test your wits at Trivia on Thursday nights at Bullfish!
Test your wits at Trivia on Thursday nights at Bullfish!
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen
4001 Nicholson Drive Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LA 70808
23aug(aug 23)7:00 pm(aug 23)7:00 pmThree Identical Strangers presented by Films at Manship
Film Length: 96 min This Film is Rated: PG-13 Directed by: Tim Wardle Starring: Silvi Alzetta-Reali, Eddy Galland, Ron Guttman New York, 1980: three complete strangers accidentally discover that they are identical triplets, separated
Film Length: 96 min
This Film is Rated: PG-13
Directed by: Tim Wardle
Starring: Silvi Alzetta-Reali, Eddy Galland, Ron Guttman
New York, 1980: three complete strangers accidentally discover that they are identical triplets, separated at birth. The 19-year-olds’ joyous reunion catapults them to international fame, but it also unlocks an extraordinary and disturbing secret that goes beyond their own lives – and could transform our understanding of human nature forever.
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts
100 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801
DIGBR.com is how Baton Rouge keeps the pulse of our great city. We curate what's important and deliver it fast and throughout the day along with great content from your monthly DIG Magazine.
Copyright © 2017 · Primedia Holdings, LLC
Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.