Enter to win a pair of tickets to CASA Fiesta!

23julallday28alldayRestaurant Week 2018
Get ready Baton Rouge, because DIG’s Restaurant Week is back! Enjoy 3-course meals at 50+ of Baton Rouge’s best restaurants for a fraction of the cost during Restaurant Week Baton Rouge, July 23-28! No tickets are necessary but reservations are recommended as places are expected to book up! When you arrive, just ask for the Restaurant Week menu to take part in the delicious 3-course menus.
Even better? $2 will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for every Restaurant Week photo tagged #eatBR on Instagram during the week, up to $5000. Dining out never tasted so good…
july 23 (Monday) - 28 (Saturday)
Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA
26jul(jul 26)5:30 pm(jul 26)5:30 pmTwine's Coastal California Wines and Charcuterie Board
California dreaming of coastal wines? Join us for an evening focusing on these domestic wines paired with charcuterie board.
Enjoy a variety of wines from the California Coast and learn about these great domestic wine producers. Lastly, take advantage of the Twine with Wine 10% off case order special to stock your wine supply.
(Thursday) 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Twine Market and Deli
2921 Government St.
26jul(jul 26)7:00 pm(jul 26)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen
Test your wits at Trivia on Thursday nights at Bullfish!
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen
4001 Nicholson Drive Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LA 70808
26jul(jul 26)7:30 pm(jul 26)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's
Bring your trivia team to George’s on Thursdays and test your knowledge and win some money!
(Thursday) 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
George's Place
860 St. Louis Street
27jul(jul 27)9:00 pm12 Stones with Neutral Snap
Come see this great rock band at The Texas Club! Sing along with songs like “Broken” and “The Way I Feel”
Ticket Price:$15 in advance, $20 at the door (link below to purchase)
Ages 18+
Concert starts at 9pm, doors open at 7:30
(Friday) 9:00 pm
The Texas Club
456 N Donmoor Ave.
