Enter to win a pair of tickets to CASA Fiesta!

Get ready Baton Rouge, because DIG’s Restaurant Week is back! Enjoy 3-course meals at 50+ of Baton Rouge’s best restaurants for a fraction of the cost during Restaurant Week Baton Rouge, July 23-28! No tickets are necessary but reservations are recommended as places are expected to book up! When you arrive, just ask for the Restaurant Week menu to take part in the delicious 3-course menus.

Even better? $2 will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for every Restaurant Week photo tagged #eatBR on Instagram during the week, up to $5000. Dining out never tasted so good…