Enter to win lunch from Cowboy Chicken!

Treat your office, your family or just yourself to Cowboy Chicken! Prize is a $25 gift card, enter to win now!
april
03apr(apr 3)6:00 pm(apr 3)6:00 pmHappy's Running Club
“Run…drink…and be HAPPY!” Every Tuesday @ 6pm - Rain or Shine! Location: Happy’s Irish Pub on 3rd Street Downtown Baton Rouge Distance: 5,000 Meters or 3.1 Miles, whichever you prefer... Cost: $35 (annual membership) Membership
(Tuesday) 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Happy's Downtown
136 3rd Street
03apr(apr 3)8:00 pm(apr 3)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!
Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge's BEST Karaoke Party tonite-- Kings of Karaoke! It's DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night! Bring your entire crew
(Tuesday) 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
04apr(apr 4)11:00 am(apr 4)11:00 am$5 Daiquiri Wednesdays
It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means.. Cane Land Distilling Co. is serving $5 DAIQUIRIS ALL DAY!
(Wednesday) 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Cane Land Distilling Company
760 Saint Philip St., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
04apr(apr 4)4:30 pm(apr 4)4:30 pm$6 Burger Nite at the Station
Every Wednesday is $6 Burger Nite at The Station 4:30-9pm! Come hungry, stay late! We've got a FREE Comedy Show 8-10pm and some awesome drink specials! 💥 $5 Wells 💥 $2 Bud
Every Wednesday is $6 Burger Nite at The Station 4:30-9pm! Come hungry, stay late! We’ve got a FREE Comedy Show 8-10pm and some awesome drink specials!
💥 $5 Wells
💥 $2 Bud Light
💥 $3 Tequila Shots
===========
Introducing our BRAND NEW MENU ft. an expanded burger lineup! Still proudly serving 100+ beers!
Daily Happy Hour Tuesday-Saturday Open-7pm + ALL NIGHT MONDAY!
💥 $3 Appetizers
💥 2-For-1 Wells
💥 $10 Domestic Buckets
Check out our menu, event calendar, and more www.StationSportsBar.com
(Wednesday) 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
04apr(apr 4)7:00 pm(apr 4)7:00 pmSingin’ and Sippin’
Karaoke + 2x1 margaritas. Come and sing your heart out! And, don’t worry after the 2x1 Margaritas, you’ll sound like Beyonce!
Karaoke + 2×1 margaritas. Come and sing your heart out! And, don’t worry after the 2×1 Margaritas, you’ll sound like Beyonce!
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 11:55 pm
Caliente Mexican Craving
1072 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70820
