Entrepreneur week to include focus on artists

Artists in the capital city have a chance to hone their business sense this year at the annual Baton Rouge Entrepreurship Week.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge said they’re partnering with BREW to include more events geared toward the area’s creative professionals, not just the business community.

“The discussion about economic development in any successful city includes the arts,” said Arts Council President and CEO Renee Chatelain. “Arts and culture in Baton Rouge is not only a Quality of Place determinant but an important business asset.”

Workshops by the Arts Council will include “Speed Dating & Making Your Mission,” “Why You Shouldn’t Hate Self-Promotion” and “Art & Language: Honing Your Personal Narrative.” The workshops will be at the Arts Council’s Firehouse Museum, and will be presented by New Orleans Arts Council President & CEO Nick Stillman.

BREW takes place Nov. 14-16, with more information online at CelebrateBREW.com.

Image: Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge / Facebook