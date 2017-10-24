Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & CultureBusiness

Entrepreneur week to include focus on artists

Russell Jones
12 hours ago

Artists in the capital city have a chance to hone their business sense this year at the annual Baton Rouge Entrepreurship Week.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge said they’re partnering with BREW to include more events geared toward the area’s creative professionals, not just the business community.

“The discussion about economic development in any successful city includes the arts,” said Arts Council President and CEO Renee Chatelain. “Arts and culture in Baton Rouge is not only a Quality of Place determinant but an important business asset.”

Workshops by the Arts Council will include “Speed Dating & Making Your Mission,” “Why You Shouldn’t Hate Self-Promotion” and “Art & Language: Honing Your Personal Narrative.” The workshops will be at the Arts Council’s Firehouse Museum, and will be presented by New Orleans Arts Council President & CEO Nick Stillman.

BREW takes place Nov. 14-16, with more information online at CelebrateBREW.com.

Image: Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge / Facebook

Comments

You may also like

Baton Rouge|Denham Springs|Lafayette

Burgersmith Handcrafted Hamburgers

october

01octallday31alldayTin Roof Month @ Burgersmith

23octallday26alldayBoil & Roux: 99¢ Margaritas

23oct(oct 23)12:00 pm28(oct 28)12:00 pmBurger & Beer Week 2017

23oct(oct 23)4:00 pm27(oct 27)4:00 pmHappy Hour @ Bar Louie

23oct(oct 23)4:00 pm27(oct 27)4:00 pmBin 77 Happy Hour

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X