We now have the answer we’ve all been waiting for: Danny Etling will be LSU’s starting quarterback when LSU plays BYU on Sept. 2, according to LSU Sports Information.

“Danny did a very good job for us, was very competitive, and has handled the competition very well. Myles Brennan was a very close second and so was Lowell Narcisse,” LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said. “(Danny) has shown that he will be an excellent quarterback for us. We are looking forward to Danny being our starting quarterback.”

