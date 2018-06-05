Ever been plogging?

A worldwide craze has found its way to Baton Rouge! Originating in Sweden, plogging is getting a large group of people to pick up litter around their city while jogging.

After watching this viral YouTube video about plogging, Elifin Realty decided to bring the event to Baton Rouge in an effort to clean up Mid City. Getting to beautify your city while getting your workout for the day sounds like a win/win situation.

All participants will meet at Curbside Burgers for Baton Rouge’s first plogging event on Wednesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. It is free to the public and pet-friendly! Gloves, water, and trash bags will be provided. Everyone will go plogging for an hour, and then meet back at Curbside around 7 p.m. to measure the collective impact. There will also be awards up for grabs, so plog your heart out, BR!

Follow the event on their Facebook page, Plogging with Elifin Realty, for more information.