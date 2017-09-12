Those with a need for speed (or a desire to run into other people) should check out the fall Fresh Meat classes for Red Stick Roller Derby.

The organization starts recruiting for their fall adult classes Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. People of all skating skill levels are encouraged to come out and give it a spin, and loaner skates will be provided for those just getting started.

The class will run three months and cover the basics of skating and roller derby. Recruitment will stay open until Sept. 26, so even if you have to miss orientation night there will still be time to join the fall class.

Red Stick Roller Derby will close out their 2017 season with a doubleheader at Leo’s Rollerland Skating Rink Saturday night. Ticket sales will benefit Project Backpack BR, which puts together bags of personal and comfort items for children affected by disasters.

People interested in the fall recruitment class can email [email protected] to RSVP and get more information.

Image: Red Stick Roller Derby

